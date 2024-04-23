Nine reasons why River Dale's designer homes are in demand
Looking for the home of your dreams in an idyllic setting? Don’t buy until you’ve seen this new village in Westbrook Country Estate — there really is nothing else in Gqeberha like it
Set within the idyllic Westbrook Country Estate, 128ha of lush parkland teeming with birds and indigenous plant life, you'll find River Dale.
Launched late last year, this development is the second of nine residential villages planned for the Gqeberha mega-estate; its designer homes are proving very popular and selling fast.
River Dale offers residents a range of free-standing single- and double-storey homes, with three or four bedrooms, priced from R1.675m. True to Westbrook's ethos of offering “carefree country living on the Sunshine Coast", these homes are configured around a communal park with a children's playground, swimming pool, pathways and picnic areas.
“River Dale’s premium collection of brand-new, move-in-ready homes have been designed for discerning buyers looking for quality craftsmanship, value-for-money and excellent returns on investment,” says Kobie Potgieter, CEO of Remax Independent, sales consultants for development.
Let's take a closer look at some of the many reasons why homes at River Dale — and indeed in Westbrook Country Estate itself — are so in demand:
In a class of its own
Westbrook sets the gold standard for secure lifestyle estates. It delivers high-quality residential homes within an iconic town and country setting, along with all the convenience, connectivity, security and efficiency worthy of a truly world-class development.
Live, work and play
On completion, Westbrook will have its very own town centre, complete with restaurants, shops, offices, hotels, banks, a hospital and medical services, health clubs, cinemas, entertainment and much more.
Luxury living
Homes at River Dale have been skilfully designed for spacious living, with open-plan dining and kitchen spaces and excellent indoor, outdoor flow.
Meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout, with upmarket fixtures and finishes that include engineered stone kitchen countertops and Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances.
All homes are fibre-ready and come complete with a garden, terraced covered patio and a double garage.
Quality of life
Quality of life is a cornerstone of the Westbrook ethos, with health, lifestyle and financial benefits built in.
The development provides secure family-friendly living in affordable designer homes on an expansive estate criss-crossed with footpaths, running and cycling tracks. It’s a perfect blend of town and country living, lending itself to an active, healthy, community-orientated lifestyle.
Multigenerational living
All generations are catered for within Westbrook. A Curro private school, located within the estate, accommodates learners from three months through to grade 12.
An Evergreen Lifestyle retirement village is also planned for Westbrook, so seniors and grandparents can enjoy a carefree retirement lifestyle while living close to their children and grandchildren.
Lock up and go
Developed with maximum security in mind, Westbrook offers exceptional peace of mind along with a convenient lock-up-and-go lifestyle ideal for young professionals.
Sense of community
Westbrook is home to a warm and welcoming community of South Africans of all ages and from all walks of life. It is also a happy place with a village-like feel, a place where children play together and neighbours become friends.
Excellent investment
A home at Westbrook offers an unrivalled property asset and an excellent investment in one of Gqeberha’s most desirable lifestyle estates. Distinctive design, superior craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail results in homes that reflect the art of luxury modern life.
Leading development
Investor contentment is strengthened by the fact that Westbrook is developed, owned and operated by the Amdec Group, one of SA's leading developers with an exemplary 35-year track record in the development of large-scale developments both locally and abroad.
So, if you’re looking for the home of your dreams in an idyllic country setting, don’t buy until you’ve seen River Dale in Westbrook — there really is nothing else in Gqeberha like it.
Come see for yourself: visit River Dale's show day
Homes in River Dale will be on show from 2pm to 5pm on April 28. For more information call Malisa Hamilton on 041-001-0090.
Directions to River Dale
From Baywest Mall:
- Turn left into Baywest Blvd and travel 2km;
- Turn right into Cape Road/R102 and travel 1km;
- Turn left into Friesland Road and continue for 450m;
- The sales office is on the left at River Dale.
From the Gqeberha CBD:
- Travel west on Cape Road (R102). You will reach the intersection with Bramlin Street, with Makro on the left.
- Continue along Cape Road for 2.9km, passing the police station on the right and Hunter's Retreat Spar on the left.
- Turn right into Friesland Road (seventh intersection) and continue for 450m;
- The sales office is on the left at River Dale
This article was sponsored by Westbook Country Estate.