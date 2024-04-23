Nine reasons why River Dale's designer homes are in demand

Let's take a closer look at some of the many reasons why homes at River Dale — and indeed in Westbrook Country Estate itself — are so in demand:

In a class of its own

Westbrook sets the gold standard for secure lifestyle estates. It delivers high-quality residential homes within an iconic town and country setting, along with all the convenience, connectivity, security and efficiency worthy of a truly world-class development.

Live, work and play

On completion, Westbrook will have its very own town centre, complete with restaurants, shops, offices, hotels, banks, a hospital and medical services, health clubs, cinemas, entertainment and much more.

Luxury living

Homes at River Dale have been skilfully designed for spacious living, with open-plan dining and kitchen spaces and excellent indoor, outdoor flow.

Meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout, with upmarket fixtures and finishes that include engineered stone kitchen countertops and Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances.

All homes are fibre-ready and come complete with a garden, terraced covered patio and a double garage.

Quality of life

Quality of life is a cornerstone of the Westbrook ethos, with health, lifestyle and financial benefits built in.