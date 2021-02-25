Business

Solving a doctor’s dilemma: hidden germs on cellphones

Dr Linbu Thomas received a Rural Individual Award from the Discovery Foundation for research for her MMed in paediatrics

25 February 2021
Dr Libinu Thomas.
Dr Libinu Thomas.
Image: Supplied/Discovery Foundation

Doctors seldom go anywhere without their cellphones, especially when there are no working pager systems. It can be a lifesaving tool of communication in many difficult situations or in rural settings, but paediatric registrar Dr Libinu Thomas, wondered if it could also be a source of infection.

Her curiosity made her decide to research the use of ultraviolet light to disinfect cellphones, instead of the usual alcohol swabs. In an ICU setting, hospital-associated infections can easily spread via doctors’ cellphones when they move from one patient to another.

A family of scientists

Thomas’s journey to being a paediatric registrar at Frere Hospital in East London stretched over three continents. 

Her family had lived in India and Kenya, before settling in Port Edward in SA in 1995. Her mother was a science teacher and her father taught biology. She matriculated at Port Shepstone High School. Her love of science, a desire to help people, and a fascination with the complexity of the human body, contributed to her deciding to study medicine. She graduated as a doctor from the University of the Free State in 2006. 

“It was during my community service year that I realised that I loved paediatrics. Being part of a team helping each unique child and their family is a humbling blessing, for which I am grateful every day,” the 36-year-old says. 

Thomas married an orthopaedic specialist Dr Koshy Daniel. They live in East London, where she is working in paediatrics as a medical officer.

“My husband came across a device that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect cell phones, rather than using the 70% alcohol swabs. Many doctors are worried about damaging their phones with the swabs,” says Thomas. “I became interested in doing research on this.”

Empowering women can solve most of the world’s problems

SPONSORED | It’s been a long and winding road for family medicine registrar and Discovery Foundation Award winner Dr Kartik Naidoo
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Double recognition for SA doctor’s research in urology

SPONSORED | Dr Jeff John is the only recipient of both a Rural Individual and Institutional Award from the Discovery Foundation in 2020
Lifestyle
1 month ago

UV light versus microbes in the paediatric ICU

If the UV light can kill microbes, it would be a better option to use in the paediatric ICU, where harmful organisms can be present. “The cost of doing the research was, however, a problem, as the phones needed to be swabbed constantly, and these swabs had to be sent off to the pathology laboratory for analysis,” she says.

“I attended the Discovery Foundation’s roadshow in East London, and it encouraged me to apply for funding to do this research project as part of my MMed.

“I was elated when I received the award, as it will go a long way in covering the costs of the laboratory tests. This new research will show us the best way to disinfect cellphones in a paediatric ICU setting, and could save many lives.”

This article was paid for by the Discovery Foundation.

Dr De Wet wants to bring a skin cancer cure to more South Africans

SPONSORED | A new micrographic surgery for the treatment of skin cancer is proving to have an almost 100% cure rate
Lifestyle
1 month ago

How a love of Lego led Dr Kaylem Coetzee to orthopaedic surgery

SPONSORED | The Discovery Foundation Rural Individual award will help Dr Coetzee conduct a multi-centered study in various health science facilities
Business
2 months ago

Discovery Foundation invests R24.5m in training and research of public sector doctors for 2020

SPONSORED | Discovery Foundation has invested more than R261m in grants to support 473 medical specialists and institutions
Business
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
The Herald #FORYOU

Most Read

X