Solving a doctor’s dilemma: hidden germs on cellphones

Doctors seldom go anywhere without their cellphones, especially when there are no working pager systems. It can be a lifesaving tool of communication in many difficult situations or in rural settings, but paediatric registrar Dr Libinu Thomas, wondered if it could also be a source of infection.

Her curiosity made her decide to research the use of ultraviolet light to disinfect cellphones, instead of the usual alcohol swabs. In an ICU setting, hospital-associated infections can easily spread via doctors’ cellphones when they move from one patient to another.

A family of scientists

Thomas’s journey to being a paediatric registrar at Frere Hospital in East London stretched over three continents.

Her family had lived in India and Kenya, before settling in Port Edward in SA in 1995. Her mother was a science teacher and her father taught biology. She matriculated at Port Shepstone High School. Her love of science, a desire to help people, and a fascination with the complexity of the human body, contributed to her deciding to study medicine. She graduated as a doctor from the University of the Free State in 2006.

“It was during my community service year that I realised that I loved paediatrics. Being part of a team helping each unique child and their family is a humbling blessing, for which I am grateful every day,” the 36-year-old says.

Thomas married an orthopaedic specialist Dr Koshy Daniel. They live in East London, where she is working in paediatrics as a medical officer.

“My husband came across a device that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect cell phones, rather than using the 70% alcohol swabs. Many doctors are worried about damaging their phones with the swabs,” says Thomas. “I became interested in doing research on this.”