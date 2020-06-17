Songs of a generation — the fight for liberation through music

Vicky Sampson — ‘Afrikan Dream’

Sampson’s classic Afrikan Dream remains as relevant today as the day it was released 25 years ago.

The inspirational lyrics for the song composed and penned by Mango Groove keyboardist Alan Lazar promises a new tomorrow for Africa on the wake of apartheid ending.

Sampson remembers first hearing the heartfelt song being played on piano in Lazar’s cottage in Westdene, Johannesburg, in early 1995.

After recording the song first in SA, she travelled to London to further work with renowned music producer Will Mowat.

Sampson spent seven weeks in south London working on the song.

“It was one of the most exciting times of my life. We would work until late at night sometimes and then come back in the morning and continue listening, changing vocals I was not happy with and then adding all the other instrumentation.”

The final version of the song was released in October 1995 and changed Sampson’s life forever.

“The new tomorrow the song speaks about I believe speaks of the longing and desire we all, as a nation, wanted to see, after our history of strife and injustices.

“I have always been on the mindset that when Alan Lazar composed it, knowing he was about to leave his beloved country for distant lands, he still had a hope and a vision that we could achieve peace, love and prosperity.”