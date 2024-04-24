Join Baywest’s birthday celebration and you could win a trolley dash

Terms & Conditions
1. The promoters are Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), registration number 2023/741896/07(“the Promoter”), whose registered office is at 1st Floor, Vineyard Centre, 12 Dreyer Street, Claremont (“the Premises”) and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald), registration number 2012/074397/07 (“the Promoter”), whose registered office is at Hill on Empire, 16 Empire Road, Parktown, Gauteng (“the Premises”).
2. Employees of Bay West City (Pty) Ltd and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd, the Baywest Mall and participating shops within the Baywest Mall or any family member of any of the aforementioned or any person connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.
3. The competition is not open to any person who is a director, member, partner, employee or agent of, or consultant to, the promoter or to the supplier of any goods or services in respect of the competition.
4. This competition is open to South African citizens and permanent residents of South Africa only.
5. The competition commences at 09h00 Thursday, 25 April 2024 and ends at 19h00 Wednesday, 26 June 2024 (“Competition Period”). No entries will be accepted after this time.
6. By entering the competition and/or accepting any prize (if you are a winner), you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
7. To enter:
7.1 Spend R500 or more in Baywest Mall – multiple slips allowed.
7.2 Purchase The Herald, available weekdays, and cut out and complete the printed Baywest Mall Trolley Dash competition entry form.
7.3 Attach your Baywest Mall till slips to the completed entry form and drop into the entry box located in Baywest Mall at the Information Desk or at The Herald Office The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Gqeberha.
7.4 New and existing digital subscribers are eligible to enter by emailing a screenshot of their completed entry form and Baywest Mall till slips (to the total value of R500) to subspe@arena.com. These will be printed off and dropped into The Herald entry box weekly. Digital subscribers who follow this route to entry are to retain their till slips as proof of purchase.
8. One completed entry form with till slips to the value of R500 is equal to one entry, multiple entries per person will be allowed. Only entry forms completed in full and in line with the entry requirements will be considered valid and eligible for the draw. The entry form needs to be an original copy of The Herald. No photocopies allowed.
9. The promoters cannot be held liable for any entries not received before the weekly draw dates for whatsoever reason. All undrawn entries are valid throughout the duration of the competition.
10. By entering you agree to receive future marketing from Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald). The entrant can opt out at any time.
11. One trolley dash winner will be drawn weekly on the following dates at 12h00pm and awarded a trolley dash from the following stores valued at R5 000,00: Wednesday, 01 May 2024 (Checkers Hyper), Wednesday, 08 May 2024 (Baywest Mall), Wednesday, 15 May 2024 (Checkers Hyper), Wednesday, 22 May 2024 (Toys R Us), Wednesday, 29 May 2024 (Checkers Hyper), Wednesday, 5 June 2024 (Baywest Mall), Wednesday, 12 June 2024 (Checkers Hyper), Wednesday, 19 June 2024 (Kingsmead Shoes), Wednesday, 26 June 2024 (Pick n Pay).
12. Should you be awarded a trolley dash, please note there will be store specific terms and conditions communicated prior to the start of the dash, including exclusions.
a. Checkers Hyper trolley dash exclusions include butchery items and liquor.
b. Pick n Pay trolley dash exclusions include cigarettes, appliances, and liquor.
c. Toys R us trolley dash exclusions include PS5 or consoles.
13. Trolley dash weekly winner will be contacted telephonically on the day of the draw. Winners will also be announced on Baywest Mall’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.co.za/baywestmall. Winner does not have to be present at weekly draw to be eligible to win. Each weekly winner will be allocated a date and time between 27 and 29 June 2024 to their trolley dash.
14. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no further correspondence will be entered into.
15. All necessary documentation required and requested Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald) must be provided by the winner upon collection of his/her prize, or the winner will forfeit his/her prize and new winner will be drawn.
16. All necessary documentation must be provided by winner within 48 hours of final draw.
17. If any winner is found to be in breach of the competition Terms and Conditions, Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald) reserve the right to claim the prize back from the winner and re-draw.
18. Route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are accessible on the Baywest Mall Facebook Page and Baywest Mall website as well as on HeraldLIVE.
19. The rules of the competition and the prize details are accessible on the Baywest Mall Facebook Page and Baywest Mall website as well as on HeraldLIVE.
Join Baywest’s birthday celebration and you could win a trolley dash
Image: www.canva.com
In celebration of Baywest Mall’s ninth birthday, shoppers stand a chance to win nine trolley dashes — one for each year the mall has been serving the community as a shopping destination of choice in Nelson Mandela Bay.
In honour of the mall’s birthday on May 21, shoppers can win a whopping R45,000 worth of trolley dashes.
Over the next two months, one lucky winner will be drawn weekly and awarded a trolley dash worth R5 000.
Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies said the trolley dashes were a perfect opportunity to give back to loyal supporters of the mall.
“As we celebrate the nine-year milestone, we want to have some fun and also kick off our first birthday under new ownership with a big giveaway,” Davies said.
Earlier this year, Hangar 18 Investments announced the purchase of Baywest Mall and Hemingways Mall in Buffalo City as a retail portfolio of properties.
The new owners are committed to being actively involved in the communities where the malls are situated.
The Baywest Trolley Dash competition, which runs from April 25 to June 26, is hosted in partnership with the mall’s long-standing partner, The Herald.
To enter, shoppers must spend R500 or more in Baywest Mall, with multiple slips allowed to achieve a total value of R500.
Simply buy The Herald, cut out and complete the Baywest Trolley Dash Entry form, which will be available in the printed edition of the newspaper every weekday between April 25 and June 26.
Attach your till slip/s to your entry form and drop it off in the entry boxes at the information desk in Baywest Mall or at The Herald offices in Ring Road, Greenacres.
New and existing digital subscribers of The Herald are also eligible to enter the competition and can either email a screenshot of their completed entry form and Baywest Mall till slips (to the total value of R500) to subspe@arena.com.
These will be printed off and dropped into the entry box weekly.
Digital subscribers who follow this route to entry are to retain their till slips as proof of purchase.
Winners will be drawn every Wednesday for the duration of the competition, and the trolley dashes will take place in Baywest Mall on Saturday, June 29:
For more information, contact Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies at 041-492-0330, 073-905-7669 or lindsay@baywestmall.co.za
