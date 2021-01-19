Double recognition for SA doctor’s research in urology

Qualified urologist Dr Jeff John has received a Discovery Foundation Rural Individual Award to continue his master’s degree research on the change in renal function after removing one of the kidneys in patients who have had cancer. “This was the first such study done in SA,” he says. His findings were published in the July 2020 edition of the South African Journal of Surgery.

John also received a Rural Institutional Award for leading a team at the Frere Hospital Department of Urology that will write a book aimed at non-specialist doctors in the Eastern Cape to help them deal with patients' urological problems.

Seven doctors in the family

Born in India and raised in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape, John completed matric at Dale College and studied medicine at the University of Cape Town. He returned to East London for his internship and community service. He completed much of his training as a urology registrar in the small town but also spent a year at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

At the end of his final year of medicine, he married Veena, a classmate and they now have two children, six-year-old Aiden and three-year-old Alyssa. He and his wife, a paediatrician at the same hospital, are not the only doctors in the family. His parents are doctors in and around King William's Town and his brother and sister-in-law are specialist physicians in the Cape Town area. He also has two sisters-in-law who are paediatricians.

“Growing up, we never really knew anything other than medicine. My parents inspired me and my brother. They taught us humility, kindness, empathy, and integrity. This profession makes you need all of these things. We just wanted to emulate everything they stood for,” he says.

So, do they talk shop when they get together? “Not too much,” he says. “We're all in different fields of medicine. My wife and I talk about our days when we get home to debrief for a short while and then we give it a break.”