A measles outbreak sparked Dr Veena John's interest in paediatrics

Having studied medicine at the University of Cape Town, Dr Veena John realised she wanted to be a paediatrician during her fifth year as a medical student on rotation at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. That decision is now improving the lives of children in communities in the Eastern Cape, her home province.

John, 34, works as a paediatric consultant in the ICU at Frere Hospital in East London. She is busy completing her MMED degree in paediatrics with the help of a Discovery Foundation Award. Her research focuses on HIV prevalence in newborn babies with low birth weight.

‘Paediatrics captured my heart early’

John says she knew early on that she wanted to be a paediatrician. “It was during my fifth year that there was a measles outbreak in Cape Town. I was on rotation at the Somerset Hospital when they suddenly needed to open up extra beds and wards to cope with the influx of patients. My clinical partners and I looked after this ward, and though it was incredibly challenging, it was one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had.

“I embraced paediatric rotation during my internship and spent a whole year in the paediatrics department during my community service year."

She says being a paediatrician can be tough at times, but she has no regrets about choosing this field. “Children are fun, playful, sincere, honest and very trusting. Days can be rough, calls can be rougher and there are tears and sleepless nights. It can be difficult not to get emotionally involved. But it’s all worth it because we want to do whatever we can for these little lives.”