How a love of Lego led Dr Kaylem Coetzee to orthopaedic surgery

Dr Kaylem Coetzee’s parents could never have guessed the impact of buying their son his first Lego set. Many years later, a harrowing personal experience was the final piece of the puzzle that made him decide to study orthopaedic surgery.

Not everyone would agree that orthopaedic surgeons are carpenters of the human body, but that is exactly how Coetzee describes himself.

The 33-year-old loved playing with Lego as a child, but that wasn’t the only motivating factor in his decision to follow this career path. It was something more serious that happened while he was in his fifth year of studying that helped him choose this field of specialisation.

A rare infection points the way to orthopaedic studies

Coetzee shares his personal experience with a serious infection. “When I was a medical student, I developed a serious infection of my femur, which turned out to be a spontaneous osteitis, or inflammation,” he says.

“I was in New Zealand at the time, and getting home to SA via Singapore was a harrowing experience. I was in a tremendous amount of pain. I had a fever and I was shivering. I went into hospital. Scans showed I had a huge infection in my leg. There was talk of amputation at one stage. I am a runner and I love the outdoors. The thought was horrifying.”

“The treatment I received from professor Sithombo Maqungo at the Netcare UCT Private Academic Hospital inspired me to pursue orthopaedics,” Coetzee says.