Paediatrician puts spotlight on kidney conditions in SA children

Acute shortage of paediatric nephrologists in SA

Ngubane-Mwandla has been working as a specialist paediatric consultant at Sebokeng Regional Hospital in Vanderbijlpark. “There is an acute shortage of paediatric nephrologists in SA,” says Ngubane-Mwandla.

“There is also a relatively high incidence of kidney problems among SA children. Some of these problems are congenital, which means that children are born with it, but several conditions are caused by malnourishment and gastric problems,” she says, adding that socioeconomic issues in SA can contribute to these conditions.

An advocate for those who cannot fight for themselves

“It’s my personal mission to help and be an advocate for the vulnerable and those who cannot fight for themselves — children,” Ngubane-Mwandla says. “It really adds to your life if you have a job that you enjoy. I am so lucky in that respect.”

She laughs when asked how she fits work, family and studying into a 24-hour day. “I go to sleep when the children go to bed, and then I get up at 4am so I can study without interruptions.” She says it takes true dedication in the winter and that her husband is supportive of her career.

When she’s not spending time with her husband and two sons, she enjoys reading and cycling. Besides being a Sunday school teacher, she also supports two outreach programmes, Doctors without Borders and SOS Children’s Villages.

Bringing critical skills to SA health sector

“I was not expecting to receive the Discovery award to study paediatric nephrology. My mentor and supervisor, professor Karen Petersen, encouraged me to apply. I was astonished and thrilled to hear that my application had been successful,” she adds.

The Discovery Foundation Sub-Specialist Awards aim to contribute to human resources for clinical and academic medicine by supporting further sub-specialist training, research & development in health faculties in SA. Ngubane-Mwandla’s work will bring much-needed skills to the health sector.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be part of the nephrology sub-speciality fellowship programme, and the Discovery Foundation has made that possible for me,” Dr Ngubane-Mwandla says.

“I want to help improve the lives of children with congenital and acquired renal pathology. By sharing knowledge and skills, and continued research, we can make a positive impact in our communities.”

