Zondo Commission a chance at renewal for ANC - Mabuyane

ANC Eastern Cape boss Oscar Mabuyane said those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture must come forward and account.

Speaking at the Eastern Cape provincial lekgotla in East London on Sunday, the ANC provincial executive committee chairperson said the commission was aimed at addressing the sins of the past, present and the massive looting of state resources for the benefit of a few.

"Comrades, it is correct what is happening in the Zondo Commission, and all those mentioned there must go and account there. This is part of the renewal that we resolved on [at] the 54th National Conference in Nasrec [December 2017]," Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane's comments echoed those of president Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the ANC manifesto in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

The Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture has heard how senior ANC leaders were allegedly bribed or benefited from corruption, either through Bosasa or companies linked to the Gupta family.

Mabuyane said the commission should be given space to conduct its work without disruption.

He added that it was inevitable that during the ANC's attempt at renewal there would be casualties.

"There is no better time than the present to tell the truth and face our fears. Together we will come out of this valley of desolation, a better people and a better movement of OR Tambo.

"What is clear is that we are always exposed to be infiltrated by the enemy and we should therefore never drop our guard.

"We must at all times be found to be ethical leaders who serve in the interest of the people, who tell the truth and are always reliable," Mabuyane said.