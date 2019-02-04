Pastor Mboro at court where Bushiri couple face million-dollar forex rap

Two of South Africa's wealthiest preachers were at a court in Pretoria on Monday: Shepherd Bushiri was due in the dock on fraud and money laundering allegations, while Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng arrived to observe the legalities entangling his former nemesis.

Mboro was a standout arrival at court, wearing a white suit with matching white shoes and tie, offset by a dark shirt.

Bushiri's supporters were also at court, in their hundreds.

Mboro, speaking outside the court, told the Bushiri supporters that they needed to respect the police.

Mboro told supporters if anything negative had to happen outside court, the media would report on it.

He added: “Respect your leader because the name that matters is his name. Your father will always be your father.”

Mboro said the Bushiri family had urged all supporters to attend a church meeting on Monday evening.