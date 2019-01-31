The inquiry into the National Prosecuting Authority’s Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi has called former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi to give evidence.

The inquiry‚ headed by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro‚ heard from evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa that they had received Agrizzi’s affidavit lodged at the Zondo commission into state capture.

“Mr Agrizzi . . . has been provided with a letter‚ which was hand-delivered to him‚ that gives him an indication that he is being requested to provide evidence before this inquiry‚” she said.

In Agrizzi’s testimony to the Zondo commission‚ he claimed that Jiba and Mrwebi had received cash payments from Bosasa in exchange for information.

He alleged that Jiba had received R100‚000 and Mrwebi R10‚000.

He also submitted as evidence confidential NPA documents which, he claimed, Bosasa had received from Jiba.

The pair have both publicly denied the accusations and have written to the Zondo commission to have their side of the story heard.

The Mokgoro commission is also expected to hear evidence from another witness who made reference to the NPA at the Zondo commission.

Bawa said advocate Mahlodi Muofhe‚ a former special adviser in the mineral resources ministry‚ had also asked to give testimony.

Muofhe testified in 2018 that former president Jacob Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution.

Meanwhile‚ the inquiry heard testimony from the director of public prosecutions in the North Gauteng division‚ advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi‚ who said he‚ too‚ had been shocked by Mrwebi’s decision to withdraw charges against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

He said that he had been forced to provisionally withdraw the charges against Mdluli in December 2011‚ even though there had been no basis for the withdrawal.

Mrwebi’s handling of the Mdluli matter has been at the centre of arguments that he is not fit to hold office as special director of public prosecutions.