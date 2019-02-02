State capture: Specialist team to be set up

The new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi, is to immediately set up a specialised multidisciplinary team to prosecute people suspected of being involved in state capture.

On her first day of work on Friday, Batohi said she spoke to justice minister Michael Masutha and they had agreed that a specialised team with investigative capabilities be established.

She also said that under her watch, the independence of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would be fiercely protected and if its independence was transgressed, she would be willing to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

"The allegations of state capture are unprecedented in terms of scope, nature and complexity of corruption," Batohi said. "It requires a highly specialised, well-funded entity to be able to deal with this."

She was announced as NDPP in December last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa after a thorough interviewing and shortlisting process.

Batohi, a former legal adviser at the International Criminal Court, said the NPA was facing serious challenges of instability, inefficiency and internal divisions.

"I know everyone out there is hungry for justice. You have every right to be," she said. "Serious allegations have emerged, some old and some new, but all damaging if found to have any basis in facts."