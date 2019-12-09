South Africans urged to unite, not fight, after brutal death of Anele Hoyana

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called on South Africans not to declare war, but to unite over the death of East London's Anele Hoyana.

Mabuyane was addressing hundreds of mourners who paid their last respects to the slain man at the Hoyana homestead in Kwelerha on Saturday.

Hoyana was bludgeoned to death by Brakfontein farmer Fritz Joubert. The brutal killing, posted on social media by Joubert, sent shock waves around the world.

Mabuyane said: “Let's not declare war. Instead, let us unite. Taking a person's life so easily is unacceptable. This is the most painful experience and so I want to encourage the Hoyana family and Kwelerha community to keep strong. I want to say to the family, we are deeply sorry. May the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, be with you always.”

Nkosi Phatekile Holomisa was among the hundreds of mourners who laid Hoyana to rest.

He was buried at his Kwelerha home surrounded by family and friends, including his parents, Xhantilomzi and Tenjiwe, his siblings, Olwethu, Unathi and Iviwe, his fiancée, Babalwa, and their three children.