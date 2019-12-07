Who was Anele Hoyana?

Anele Hoyana, the sangoma viciously beaten to death by Fritz Joubert last weekend, was once a promising sportsman who excelled at rugby.

Hoyana was born Anele Vakele Hoyana on July 25 1979 at Somerset Military Hospital in Cape Town.

His mother, Tenjiwe Hoyana, was SA’s first black female quantity surveyor and his father, Xhantilomzi Hoyana, was a teacher.

At the time of Anele’s birth, Tenjiwe was still obtaining her BSc degree at the University of Cape Town.

Hoyana went to preschool in Alice and did his primary schooling at Bhisho Primary School.

In high school he attended the prestigious Dale College in King William’s Town before completing his schooling at Queen’s College in Komani.

There, according to his brother Olwethu, who owns East London champagne bar OhBrigado, he excelled in rugby and participated in Border athletics.