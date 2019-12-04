‘I filmed Anele being tortured’

The man who filmed Fritz “Majeke” Joubert, 45, terrorising murder victim Anele Hoyana, 40, says he did so on the instructions of the sangoma’s killer.



Farmer Sabelo Ngaka has admitted he was the man who filmed Joubert’s erratic behaviour in the hours before he bludgeoned his erstwhile friend Hoyana to death and was himself shot dead by police...

