Intervention might have averted brutal murder
It was a horrific murder that shocked the nation. Sangoma Anele Hoyana was brutally killed by Gonubie farm owner Fritz “Majeke” Joubert while Hoyana’s wife watched helplessly.
For those who could stomach watching the video clips posted by Joubert on his Facebook page, you get a glimpse of the terror that Hoyana and his wife suffered at the hands of Joubert, who was later shot dead by a police officer...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.