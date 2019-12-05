Fritz was fired from SA police after 'too many deaths'

Fritz Joubert was fired as a policeman when he was 21 — and he was out on bail on a robbery charge at the time of his death last weekend.

New information obtained on Wednesday paints a picture of a deeply troubled individual who had run-ins with his superiors and the law.

Joubert, who would have celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, was born in Lusaka, Zambia, but in later life joined the South African Police, where he was stationed in Boksburg and Bloemfontein.

But this did not end well.

A national police source, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said Joubert was “discharged” from the police on August 31 1995.

The reasons for dismissal were not provided by the police, but the police source said Joubert was sacked in connection with “too many” deaths.

DispatchLIVE also established that police in Bloemfontein opened a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances and crimen injuria against Joubert earlier this year.

The trial was set down for the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on January 21, said Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.