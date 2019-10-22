News

Stella Londt carer and four murder co-accused remain in custody

By Kathryn Kimberley - 22 October 2019
Jewellery and Krugerrands were among valuable items found to be missing after two elderly women were murdered in their rooms at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre in Sunridge Park in Port Elizabeth.
Jewellery and Krugerrands were among valuable items found to be missing after two elderly women were murdered in their rooms at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre in Sunridge Park in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A carer and her four co-accused appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of two elderly women at a retirement village in Sunridge Park.

The woman and four men are charged with the double murder of Agnes Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, who were found bound and gagged in their rooms at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre on the morning of September 10.

A number of valuable items, including Krugerrands and jewellery, were stolen from the women, who are believed to have been friends.

Caregiver Nomgebisi Slangveld, 34, who is said to have been on duty on the night of the botched robbery, as well as Mkhuseli Damenti, 30, Nyasha Manyange, 33, Panganai Mabwe, 27, and Craig Madiro, 20, were in the dock briefly on Tuesday morning. They stood side by side.

State advocate Marius Stander said the prosecution was vehemently opposed to their release on bail.

The five accused were arrested last week.

Stander said at least three of them were foreign nationals and that their status in the country needed to be confirmed.

The matter was postponed to November 4 for their formal bail application.

ALSO READ

Five arrested for retirement village murders

Five people have been arrested for the double murder at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre in Sunridge last week.
News
3 days ago

Krugerrands and rings stolen in retirement centre murder

Jewellery, wedding rings and Krugerrands were among the items stolen from the two elderly women who were killed inside the St John Stella Londt ...
News
5 days ago

Sunridge murders raise security concerns

Just six weeks before two elderly Port Elizabeth women were found dead – gagged and tied up – in their rooms at a retirement centre in the city, a ...
News
1 week ago

Crack team to probe killing of elderly women at retirement centre

The two elderly women killed inside the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre earlier this week were strangled and suffocated.
Your Weekend
1 week ago

Elderly women murdered at Stella Londt retirement facility identified

The two women found murdered at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre have been identified.
News
1 week ago

JUST IN | Two elderly women murdered at Stella Londt facility

Two elderly women have been found dead inside their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre.
News
1 week ago

Latest Videos

'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy

Most Read

X