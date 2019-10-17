Krugerrands and rings stolen in retirement centre murder

Jewellery, wedding rings and Krugerrands were among the items stolen from the two elderly women who were murdered at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre last week.



Elaine Burns, 91, and Rose Langton, 87, were found gagged and tied up on their beds in separate rooms at about 5.45am on Thursday last week in the Sunridge Park centre...

