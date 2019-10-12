Crack team to probe killing of elderly women at retirement centre

Forensic investigators, additional guards at complex

The two elderly women killed inside the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre earlier this week were strangled and suffocated.



Elaine Burns, 91, and Rose Langton, 87, were found gagged and tied up on their beds in separate rooms at the facility in Sunridge Park on Thursday morning...

