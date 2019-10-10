JUST IN | Two elderly women murdered at Stella Londt village

Two elderly women have been found dead in their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two women – aged 91 and 87 – were found in bed in separate rooms.

“They were found by night shift staff at about 5:45am. Their hands and feet were bound and they had both been gagged,” she said.

She said it appeared the motive was robbery.

Detectives are on the scene.

The next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

This is a developing story.