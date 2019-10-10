News

JUST IN | Two elderly women murdered at Stella Londt village

By Gareth Wilson - 10 October 2019
Two elderly women have been found dead inside their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Two elderly women have been found dead in their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two women – aged 91 and 87 – were found in bed in separate rooms.

“They were found by night shift staff at about 5:45am. Their hands and feet were bound and they had both been gagged,” she said.

She said it appeared the motive was robbery.

Detectives are on the scene.

The next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

This is a developing story.

