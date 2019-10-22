Dance academy show embraces all genres

Dancing to the tunes of Dolly Parton and Perry Como, students of the Ellen Bunting Dance Academy will take Port Elizabeth audiences through the ages when they strut their stuff on the Opera House stage this weekend.

With a two-day run – Friday and Saturday – Showreel will showcase the tap, jazz, hip-hop, ballroom, modern, contemporary and Broadway genres of dance.

Directed and produced by dance school owner Simóne Buchner, senior tap dancers will portray the goofiness from the movie Hairspray.

Hooked on Dolly – with catsuits, braces, bow ties, bowler hats and a whole lot of tap – introduces almost every tap grade within the studio.

Perry Como’s Papa Loves Mambo and Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend will be presented by the more accomplished dancers, as seven adult tappers, ages 21 to 80, perform the numbers dressed in costumes inspired by 50s women’s fashion.