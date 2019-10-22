Dance academy show embraces all genres
Dancing to the tunes of Dolly Parton and Perry Como, students of the Ellen Bunting Dance Academy will take Port Elizabeth audiences through the ages when they strut their stuff on the Opera House stage this weekend.
With a two-day run – Friday and Saturday – Showreel will showcase the tap, jazz, hip-hop, ballroom, modern, contemporary and Broadway genres of dance.
Directed and produced by dance school owner Simóne Buchner, senior tap dancers will portray the goofiness from the movie Hairspray.
Hooked on Dolly – with catsuits, braces, bow ties, bowler hats and a whole lot of tap – introduces almost every tap grade within the studio.
Perry Como’s Papa Loves Mambo and Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend will be presented by the more accomplished dancers, as seven adult tappers, ages 21 to 80, perform the numbers dressed in costumes inspired by 50s women’s fashion.
Skilled professionals and award-winning ballroom couple, Luphumlo Sifuba and Netshirungulu Zwonaka will perform the Jive to Nicole Scherzinger and Abigail Breslin’s Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.
Back for the second time, hip-hop dancer and choreographer, Alvaro van Rensburg will perform a solo and a duet with senior pupil, Kyra Meistre.
Buchner said: “Without giving too much away, the show is varied; the combination of which will ignite the hearts and inspire the minds of anyone who has a love of music and movement.
“I have sought to uplift the audience by bringing a vast variety of dance styles and entertainment to the stage that can be enjoyed by all ages.”
Showreel will be on at the Opera House on Friday at 7.30pm with a performance on Saturday at 2.30pm and again at 7.30pm.
Tickets, through Computicket cost R130 per person.
For more information contact Buchner on 072-914-7612.