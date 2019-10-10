News

Elderly women murdered at Stella Londt retirement facility identified

By Gareth Wilson - 10 October 2019
Two elderly women have been found dead inside their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The two women found murdered at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre have been identified.

Agnes Elaine Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were found dead in their rooms by night shift staff at about 5.45am on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it appeared the motive was robbery.

“Their hands and feet were bound and they had both been gagged,” she said.

Police are still on the scene. 

They are investigating two cases of murder and two cases of house robbery.

