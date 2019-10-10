Acting city boss orders law firm to return all IPTS case files
Gray Moodliar instructed to postpone all upcoming municipal court cases
On his first day as Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager on Wednesday, Mvuleni Mapu demanded that rehired Port Elizabeth law firm Gray Moodliar Inc hand over all six of the municipality’s IPTS case files on Friday.
Generally, a case file will contain pleadings, witnesses statements and any evidence required to strengthen a case...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.