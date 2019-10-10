Acting city boss orders law firm to return all IPTS case files

Gray Moodliar instructed to postpone all upcoming municipal court cases

PREMIUM

On his first day as Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager on Wednesday, Mvuleni Mapu demanded that rehired Port Elizabeth law firm Gray Moodliar Inc hand over all six of the municipality’s IPTS case files on Friday.



Generally, a case file will contain pleadings, witnesses statements and any evidence required to strengthen a case...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.