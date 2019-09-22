NMBM must reinstate sacked law firm, court finds

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has lost its bid to overturn a court ruling which had set aside Port Elizabeth law firm Gray Moodliar Inc’s dismissal. In addition, the Grahamstown High Court ordered the municipality to give directors Wayne Gray and Sureshni Moodliar their work back immediately.

Acting judge Margaux Beard also lambasted municipal officials for disregarding the court’s order from June 18 in which she had found the decision to terminate the law firm’s services to be completely irrational and based on unsubstantiated facts.

The firm, which had done work for the city since 2015, was fired in April.

Beard said this week that her earlier order should be enforced, and would not be suspended, pending any appeal whatsoever.

She also ordered the municipality to carry the costs of the case.

“In these circumstances the municipality was bound by the court order, yet it appears that the officials were intent upon ignoring it,” the judge said.