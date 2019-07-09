Grey Moodliar demands municipal cases be returned

Metro files fresh appeal bid after being accused of deliberately ignoring court order to reinstate law firm

By Michael Kimberley and Kathryn Kimberley -

Accusing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality of wilfully ignoring a court order, law firm Gray Moodliar Inc has demanded that the 76 cases it had been working on be returned to the firm immediately.

