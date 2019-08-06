Fired law firm keeps up pressure against Bay municipality

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth legal firm Gray Moodliar has not taken its sidelining by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality lying down, insisting that it be reinstated on the cases it had worked on before being removed.



The firm launched a high court application on July 31 to force the municipality to abide by a judgment made on June 18...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.