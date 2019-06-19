Judge blasts Nelson Mandela Bay council

Decision to terminate law firm’s services irrational, court rules

PREMIUM

By Michael Kimberley and Kathryn Kimberley -

A court has set aside a council resolution to fire a law firm doing work for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, criticising the councillors who had voted blindly along with mayor Mongameli Bobani after he simply waved a piece of paper around as he claimed to have proof that Gray Moodliar Inc had milked the city’s coffers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.