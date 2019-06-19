News

Judge blasts Nelson Mandela Bay council

Decision to terminate law firm’s services irrational, court rules

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley and Kathryn Kimberley - 19 June 2019

A court has set aside a council resolution to fire a law firm doing work for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, criticising the councillors who had voted blindly along with mayor Mongameli Bobani after he simply waved a piece of paper around as he claimed to have proof that Gray Moodliar Inc had milked the city’s coffers.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X