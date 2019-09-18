Two off-duty security guards shot

Two off-duty security guards were shot and injured in New Brighton on Wednesday morning.

The two men were shot outside a house in Ross Street, New Brighton, at about 4am.

According to police, the two men, 39 and 35-years-old, were sitting in a bakkie outside a house, waiting to give their colleague a lift.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said man walked past them and opened fire.

“It is believed that the shooter walked up to the passenger side and just started shooting. The driver was shot in the chest and upper body while the passenger was shot in the leg,” he said.

“The colleague was still inside his house at the time and took cover.”

Beetge said the lone gunman ran off.