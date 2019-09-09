Another hit-related killing in Bay

A 54-year-old New Brighton woman was killed and her boyfriend injured in what police suspect could be another hit related murder.

According to police, nothing was stolen during the incident.

Nometso Cayi was shot in the chest and head while her 66-year-old boyfriend was shot in the arm.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge that the incident happened in Nobatana Street, New Brighton, at 7.20pm on Sunday night.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals that the two gunmen kicked open the front door and then went to their bedroom where they were hiding. The men then kicked open the bedroom door and shot the woman and injured her boyfriend. The men then ran away,” he said.

“Nothing was stolen from the house.”

Beetge said detectives were following up leads to ascertain the motive. “At this stage it is clear that this was a targeted killing. The motive is still being established.”

The 66-year-old man is not being named for his safety and was taken to hospital for treatment.

This comes after a man was shot and wounded in what appears to be a gang-related hit attack outside the Volkswagen South Africa plant in Algoa Road at around 10 pm on Friday night.

The case has been taken over by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and a case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.