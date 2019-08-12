Body found in Kleinskool

The body of a man was found lying in an open field behind Nolan’s scrap dealership in Kleinskool on Monday morning.

Police say the man was shot at close range in the side of the head and nothing was stolen.

Johnny Wessels, 47, was found by a passerby, who alerted police.

Police spoklesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Wessels' body was found about 50m from the scrap dealership in an informal area known as Moodley Grounds.

“The motive [of the murder] remains unknown. According to his family, he left home last night and [didn't] return home,” she said.

Naidu said there was nothing to suggest that it was a hit murder.