Body found in bushes near Wells Estate Beach

The body of a man was found between St George's Strand and Wells Estate Beach on Tuesday, with gunshot wounds to the head and both legs.

A passerby walking in the bush bordering the beach found the body of Simphiwe Mayishe, 30, at about 10am.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the motive was unknown but that police have not ruled out a hit murder.

“At this stage details are unknown. Two different ID books were found on the scene near to the body.

“Police were alerted to the body after a municipal official on the beach was approached by the passerby,” he said.

“It appears that he was assaulted and shot.”

Officials on the scene confirmed that Mayishe had a broken arm, and a bullet wound in both legs.

“We are awaiting the postmortem results however he was also shot in the head,” Beetge said.

Asked if the body was dumped in the bushes, Beetge confirmed that the murder was believed to have taken place somewhere else.

“The postmortem will also be able to provide a timeline as to when the incident happened,” he said.

A case of murder is under investigation.