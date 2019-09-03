News

Comrades raise ANC flag outside PE home of Gavin Watson

By Nomazima Nkosi - 03 September 2019
ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku, Gavin Watson's brother Valence Watson, ANC regional coordinator Luyolo Nqakula and ANC member Nick Nama
ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku, Gavin Watson's brother Valence Watson, ANC regional coordinator Luyolo Nqakula and ANC member Nick Nama
Image: Supplied

“We all have our shortcomings, but we choose not to focus on that because there is a better person in all of us.”

This was said by the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional task team head Nceba Faku as the party mounted the ANC flag at the Mill Park home of Gavin Watson on Monday.

The ANC regional leadership as well as members of the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee held a ceremony in Port Elizabeth to put up the flag and offer the family words of comfort.

Addressing Watson’s family and close friends, Faku said: “I’ve got my own mistakes and I’m not going to stand on top of the mountain, and Gavin will not stand on top of the mountain.

“There are always positives to any person and we are here today to recognise that.”

Watson, 71, died on Monday last week after the Toyota Corolla he was driving ploughed into a pillar under a bridge near the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Watson stood at the helm of Bosasa‚ later renamed African Global Operations‚ for nearly two decades‚ with the firm enjoying deeply entrenched connections to the ANC.

It was this proximity to the levers of power – amid allegations that Watson ran a vast bribery network which paid off key ANC officials‚ including former president Jacob Zuma – that saw Bosasa score billions in state contracts and tenders.

Standing at the gate with an ANC flag behind him, Faku told the Watson family not to listen to what was being said about the former businessman.

“Your family is one of the heroic families in Port Elizabeth,” he said.

“It’s one of the torch bearers of the fight against discrimination laws long before 1994.

“There is a programme in this country to pull us all down and one way to do that is to look at our shortcomings.”

Faku said the family had made the right decision to bury Watson in Port Elizabeth because he was better known in this area and those in Johannesburg “only know him later in life when he was beginning to succeed”.

“This is where he got his stars. The ANC, especially in Port Elizabeth, is behind you.

“Your family had a clothing shop where some of these people here used to go when they came from prison, detention, when they were chased [away] by white police to get clothing and money.

“Your family risked their lives to cross the borders to fetch resources, money and weapons for us at the time so we are not going to desert them,” Faku said.

Asked in an interview later what he was referring to when he said there was a programme to pull down members of the ANC, Faku did not clarify what he had meant.

He said: “Those who are affected by that programme will internalise it.

“That programme is including the media too and other programmes.”

PEC member Fikile Desi said it was the media’s role to call ANC comrades “terrorists”, but it was for members of the party to counter those claims.

Watson’s funeral will be held at the Feather Market Centre on Tuesday.

ALSO READ

Notice to testify at state capture probe was being served on Gavin Watson

The state capture inquiry's legal team was in the process of serving deceased Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson with a notice outlining allegations ...
News
5 days ago

Gavin Watson memorial: 'My life was about people, purpose and passion'

A memorial service for former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson will be held in Johannesburg on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Gavin Watson's cellphone 'still missing' after fatal airport car crash

The police has asked company directors and his family for the cellphone but it is nowhere to be found.
News
5 days ago

Gavin Watson takes many secrets with him to the grave

Gavin Watson was never meant to be a central figure at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Opinion
6 days ago

SA robbed of Gavin Watson’s version

Gavin Watson’s death, especially in the manner in which it happened, was always going to spark a wave of conspiracies from a sceptical public ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Footage key piece of evidence in Gavin Watson crash

An interview conducted at the scene of former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s fatal accident and CCTV footage from e-toll gantries will be crucial to ...
News
6 days ago

Gavin Watson was speeding at the time of fatal crash, eyewitness says

The car Gavin Watson was driving was traveling at high speeds when it ploughed into a pillar on Monday morning, an eyewitness has said.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Gavin Watson: accident or not? Social media users share their views

Controversial millionaire Gavin Watson died in a crash (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2019-08-27-mystery-shrouds-gavin-watsons-death/) near OR ...
News
6 days ago

From cynical to sad - Angelo Agrizzi's reaction to Gavin Watson's death

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi on Monday joined the many South Africans who reacted to the death of his former boss, Bosasa ...
News
6 days ago

Mystery shrouds Gavin Watson’s death

Controversial in life, Gavin Watson’s death in a horror car crash on Monday morning courted as much speculation as the fiery corruption accusations ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Gavin Watson remembered

Former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson died on Monday morning following a car crash along the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport.
News
1 week ago

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
The hijacker who can't drive…

Most Read

X