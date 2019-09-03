Why supporting local film matters

PREMIUM

Last Friday I went to the cinema in Centurion to watch the premiere of locally produced film, Uncovered, directed by one of the Eastern Cape’s most talented award-winning artists, Zuko Nodada.



The Mount Frere-born poet, performance artist, writer and filmmaker has been in the industry for some time and has been the heartbeat of some of the most beloved films such as Between Friends...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.