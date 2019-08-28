Footage key piece of evidence in Gavin Watson crash

An interview conducted at the scene of former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s fatal accident and CCTV footage from e-toll gantries will be crucial to establishing the final moments before the crash.



It is believed that the SA National Roads Agency is expected to be subpoenaed for the footage of the car Watson was travelling in before the accident in the early hours of Monday...

