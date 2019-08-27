Gavin Watson was speeding at the time of fatal crash, eyewitness says

Wa Kgosi said he thought that by taking the lane of the far right, the Corolla was on its way to the car rental parking or taking a shortcut to domestic arrivals.

"I was so surprised because he was travelling at a high speed, but I thought maybe he is rushing for a flight because it was early in the morning," he said.

"In a split second after taking the far right [lane], he went straight into the pillar. The Corolla spun around and the bumper came off. When I drove past, I saw it was badly damaged," Wa Kgosi he added.

The 47-year-old said he initially thought it was an Uber or shuttle driver because of the make of vehicle.

"I didn't stop because I was with a client. When I came back from the airport I saw some police there and tape around the car," he said.

Wa Kgosi said he saw a picture of the crash trending on Twitter later on Monday, and then realised that it was the same accident he had witnessed.

"This Corolla, I saw it in the morning. That's how I found out it was Gavin Watson," he said.

"There wasn't any distraction in his way. Maybe he was texting and driving, but I don't know."