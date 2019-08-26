WATCH | Gavin Watson remembered

Former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson died on Monday morning following a car crash along the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport.

Watson, 71, died when he lost control of the modest Toyota Corolla he had been driving, smashing into a highway overpass concrete pillar at around 5.30am on Monday.

From a young boy who lived on a farm in Somerset East to the CEO of a company, Bosasa, at the centre of a state capture inquiry - this is Gavin Watson.