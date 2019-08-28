SA robbed of Gavin Watson’s version

Gavin Watson’s death, especially in the manner in which it happened, was always going to spark a wave of conspiracies from a sceptical public desperate to make sense of the often bizarre happenings in our country.



The 71-year-old anti-apartheid activist-turned-businessman crashed his modest company car near the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning. Indeed the accident itself raised several questions, chief among them being why Watson would drive at a high speed – as suggested by the extent of the vehicle damage – on a potentially dangerous highway artery into the airport...

