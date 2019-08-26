NMU roads blocked by student protest

The roads leading to the North and South Nelson Mandela University campuses have been shut by protesters.

According to a message circulated on social media at the weekend, the shutdown comes in the wake of crime concerns from students.

In the WhatsApp message, students were asked to march to the on-site security division offices.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police are on the scene monitoring the situation.

“Entrances to the campus have been blocked by protesters. It remains peaceful and university management are dealing with the issue. The public order policing unit has not yet been sent to the scene. Police from the Huwewood Police Station members are currently monitoring the situation,” she said.