Four roads closed as protests continue around Eastern Cape

“At this stage, debris and burning tyres are blocking the roads. Motorists are cautioned to use alternative routes. At this stage no vehicles are damaged however those using these roads are cautioned to be careful,” he said.

“Over the last few days we have had a series of vehicles damaged by protestors pelting stones at passing motorists.”Last week four trucks were torched during the protest.

Beetge said several hoax messages were circulating claiming various roads were closed.

“We are appealing to people to stop circulating these messages as it adds to the confusion and takes resources away from current situations to investigate,” he said.

The R331 route between Hankey and Patensie was also closed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “There are pockets of protestors who have closed the R331. Police are on the scene monitoring the situation.”