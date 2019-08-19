Freight trucks hit by road protests
Residents block Addo Road with burning tyres and rubble over ‘false promises’ on electricity
Ongoing protests over electricity in Motherwell have caused a hold-up in deliveries for freight companies that use Addo Road.
The road has been a no-go zone for commuters since Wednesday morning, when residents from Nobakanjani informal settlement in Ward 53 closed the road in protest over what they said were false promises made by Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani that they would receive electricity...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.