Freight trucks hit by road protests

Residents block Addo Road with burning tyres and rubble over ‘false promises’ on electricity

Ongoing protests over electricity in Motherwell have caused a hold-up in deliveries for freight companies that use Addo Road.



The road has been a no-go zone for commuters since Wednesday morning, when residents from Nobakanjani informal settlement in Ward 53 closed the road in protest over what they said were false promises made by Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani that they would receive electricity...

