Truck torched as protests flare up in Nelson Mandela Bay, road closed

Three trucks were damaged, a car burnt and a ward councillor's office partially torched during an ongoing protest that started on the R335 Road in Motherwell on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the protest started at about 6pm and is continuing. As a precaution, police have shut down the road as protests continue to flare up.

By 8am on Wednesday, another truck had been torched.

By 11am, police had arrested four protesters.

According to officials, the protest is about the supply of electricity to the informal area.