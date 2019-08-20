R331 between Patensie and Hankey closed by protesters, say police

A section of the R331 between Patensie and Hankey is closed after 200 protesters blocked the road.

All roads across the Bay are currently open, however, police are monitoring various areas in the event that protesters do take to the streets.

Police have since established a joint operations centre to monitor and respond to outbreaks of violence.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police were on the scene and advised motorists to use an alternative route to the R331.

Nkohli said on Monday police arrested seven people for participating in "violent protest action" between Hankey and Patensie which saw the R331 blocked with burning tyres, cement blocks and tree branches.

This follow several days of unrest in and around the Bay where protests have taken place.

Police confirmed the protests are linked to on-going service delivery issues.