Anti-Gang Unit recover four firearms - one stolen 14 years ago

A weekend clampdown operation saw four illegal guns, one stolen in Kabega Park 14 years ago, taken off the streets.

The recoveries come a week after 12 firearms were recovered by the Anti-Gang Unit during a clampdown operation last week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the latest incident was at 9am on Monday when a 29-year-old man was caught in William Slammert Drive in Bethelsdorp.

Naidu said the arrest came after a tip-off on the location of a man believed to be robbing people in Bethelsdorp.

“He as caught with a .22 pistol and ammunition,” she said.

On Saturday night two men were arrested after a firearm that was reported stolen in Soweto in 2015 had been found inside their car.

“The members followed up on information and arrested the suspects in a Golf 7 vehicle in Highfield Road, Schauderville. The firearm was found on the floor of the vehicle,” she said.

Ten minutes prior, members attached to the gang unit were conducting searches in hotspot areas when a 21-year-old man was caught at the corner of Brass Street and Schultz Streets in Bethelsdorp.

Naidu said the man was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition that was reported stolen in Kabega Park in August 2005.

On Saturday, a man was shot in the abdomen by police when he allegedly waved a firearm at them.

Naidu said that police went to the house in Kawa Street, Zwide, after receiving information about a firearm being at the premises.

“As they approached, one male got up and ran. Police ran after him and when they were at the back of a house, the suspect pointed a firearm at the police officer. The officer fired one shot injuring him in his abdomen,” she said.

All four suspects are due to appear in their respective district's magistrate's court on Tuesday.