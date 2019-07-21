New anti-gang unit recover 12 guns in six days

Two firearms, three toy guns and an air rifle were recovered by police at the weekend.

The operations were carried out by the anti-gang unit who are working to get stolen guns off the streets.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said since the inception of the anti-gang unit (AGU) three weeks ago, significant arrests and recoveries had been made.

Since July 15, a total of 12 firearms were recovered, of which nine were reported stolen, and four toy guns recovered in drug dens.

Naidu said the latest arrest was on Sunday morning when a 28-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm.

“While conducting stop-and-search operations in Langdon Street in Bethelsdorp, members saw two males running down Shaheed Street, in Extension 36, in Bethelsdorp.

"One of them was seen with a firearm in his hand. A foot chase ensued and the suspect was seen tossing the firearm in a yard,” she said.

“He was apprehended and the firearm recovered.”

Naidu said the firearm was reported stolen in Durban Central in April 2019.

She said several disruptive operations were held in known gang hot-spot areas at the weekend.

In two separate instances, three toy guns were found at a house, in Cenonia Close, in Bethelsdorp while an air rifle was found hidden between shacks, in Kobus Road, in Gelvandale.