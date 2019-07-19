Nelson Mandela Bay anti-gang unit recover 10 guns in five days

Ten stolen guns, including a loaded shotgun, have been recovered by the Bay’s newly operational anti-gang unit this week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the latest recovery was at 2am on Friday during a search of a house in Denson Street in Bethelsdorp.

"During a search of the house, a shot gun was found hidden inside the roof. The firearms serial number was removed and at this stage it is unclear where it was stolen from,” she said.

On Thursday night, drugs and a Taurus firearm were found on the premises of a house in Kamassie Street in Jacksonville, Bethelsdorp.

"The firearm was found behind the house in the garden of a neighbouring yard in Conifer Street. The firearm was reported stolen in Bethelsdorp in November 2018,” Naidu said.