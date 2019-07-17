Gang fight erupts in Port Elizabeth court house

A gang fight erupted in Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court when two rival groups started attacking each other during a court case.

According to police, the brawl erupted shortly after 10am.

The police court orderly called for backup during the incident requesting everyone to assist in Court 26.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police officials from the Tactical Response Unit, Mount Road cluster and Anti-Gang Unit responded to the scene.

“It is unclear why the groups were at court at this stage. It appears that they met in the passages and a fight erupted between members from the rival gangs.

"The fight flowed into the court room where the court orderlies tried to break up the fight and called for backup,” she said.

“The various units responded and separated the fight.”

Naidu said police searched the cars of the two groups and no weapons were found.

Naidu added that when known gangs appear in court, security is beefed up.

“At this stage it is unclear if one of their members was appearing or why they were there.”