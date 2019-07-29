Port Elizabeth speedster Simon Moss extends lead in GTC standings

All Power Audi driver Simon Moss maintained his stranglehold on the top of the GTC Championships when he stormed to victory in race one at Zwartkops over the weekend.

Extending his lead to 10 points over his nearest rival in Volkswagen’s Keagan Masters, Moss with 198 points in the driver’s championship put on another classy performance in race one as he claimed a lights to flag victory after qualifying at the head of the grid earlier in the day.

In the reverse grid, Moss started at the tail end of the field, making his way up to sixth position where he would eventually end and hang on to his lead at the top of the standings.

Elsewhere, his teammate Tschops Sipuka qualified seventh, eventually finishing in sixth position.

The reverse grid race saw Sipuka in-sight of a possible podium spot, however, luck was not on his side as he was again pushed off the track at its fastest section, forcing the “Transkei Tornado” to settle for last in the corresponding race.

All Power Audi team manager Terry Moss said: “Simon's maturity did the job this weekend and he increased his championship lead to eight points with three races left on the calendar.

“It's sad that Tschops' aim at the podium was interrupted after being pushed off from second position. However, it was beyond his control and his time will come this season,” Terry added.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Motorsport maintained their lead at the top of the manufacturer's standings thanks to some impressive driving by their pairing of Keagan Masters and Daniel Rowe.

Between them, the duo claimed a second-place finish by Masters, while Rowe finished in fourth after a racing incident saw him lose his podium spot in race one.

In the reverse grid, Rowe claimed a respectable fourth-place finish followed by Masters as the team gained vital points which saw their lead in the manufacturer's championship extend to 29 points over BMW (260) while Audi is third on 198 points.

Masters is on 190 points, trailing leader Moss by eight points, while Rowe has 179 to his name and sits in third spot on the table.