Two Bay businesses robbed on Saturday

Armed with nothing more than a rock and flanked by two accomplices, a man entered a spaza shop on Saturday, allegedly assaulting the owner and running off with some money and cigarettes.

This was one of two business robberies in the Bay at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said at about 3pm on Saturday, three suspects – one armed with a rock – stormed the Walala Wasala Spaza shop in Wenzel Lane, Greenbushes.

“The owner was behind the counter when the three suspects ran into the shop demanding money. The one suspect was armed with a rock and threatened to kill the owner.

"Two of the suspects then ran behind the counter and started stealing money and cigarettes. A brief scuffle ensured and the owner was assaulted.”

Rheeder said that after the robbery, the suspects fled on foot.

“The owner was assaulted but his injuries were not serious,” he said.

Rheeder said the service station was robbed at about 7pm on Saturday when a lone suspect entered the shop posing as a customer.

“There was a customer in the shop at the time and the man wondered around the aisles.

"When the customer left, the suspect approached the counter and pulled out a firearm. He demanded that the 44-year-old cashier hand over money,” he said.

While the robbery was underway, a customer outside noticed the suspect inside the shop.

“When the gunman realised that he had been spotted, he ran out of the shop,” Rheeder said.

Two cases of armed robbery are being investigated.