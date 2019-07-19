Three PE robbers who shot at police 10 years ago get jail time
A decade after three robbers shot at police while attempting to flee, have now been sentenced to service several more decades behind bars.
Mawabo Swekile,31, Xolani Venge,34, and Lunga Mokuma, 37 - who have been in custody since 2009 – were found guilty of house robbery, money laundering, attempted murder on police officials as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
All three are already serving lengthy sentences for robbing a pension paypoint at the Masizakhe Community Hall in Addo in August 2009.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the three were sentenced to between 17 and 23 years in jail in the Uitenhage Regional Court on Thursday.
“Effectively, Swekile and Venge will serve 17 years in prison [each], while Mokuma will serve 23 years in prison,” Naidu said.
All three were given 10 years respectively for house robbery and another two years for money laundering.
Mokuma was handed down another three years for attempted murder of police officials and an additional three years for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
All three were found guilty on another charge for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and sentenced to five years each.
“In November 2009, the Provincial Hijacking Task Team under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi were hot on the heels of the three accused after they were sought for several crimes,” she said.
“At the time these crimes included house robbery in Uitenhage, money laundering in KwaNobuhle as well as some other separate cases. During their arrest, they also tried to shoot at pursuing police officials in Walmer.
"After they were nabbed, a case of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were added to their charges when a firearm was found at their flat in Central.”
Naidu said the arrest happened on 24 November 2009 when Mayi and his team were busy following up leads to do with stolen vehicles that had been seen moving towards Walmer location.
“When they (the three accused) saw the police, they fired shots at them. Police returned fire and Mokuma and Venge were arrested while Swekile managed to flee.
"The VW Polo (that Swekile had been driving) was recovered at Glendenning Flats later that morning,” she said.
“After their arrest, Mokuma and Venge were then taken to their flat in Clyde Street, Central, where two firearms were recovered. One firearm was stolen during a house robbery in Uitenhage while the other was reported stolen in the Addo area.
"A third firearm was also confiscated from Mokuma but the serial number had been removed.”
In addition to the string of crimes, Swekile, Venge and Mokuma were also wanted for robbing a pension paypoint at the Masizakhe Community Hall in Addo in August 2009.
In January 2018, they were also sentenced for the Addo robbery. Venge and Swekile were given 19 years each and Mokuma got 17 years.
At the time the suspects claimed police brutality following their arrests.
In total, Venge and Swekile will serve 36 years behind bars and Venge 40 years.
The three are from the Veeplaas, Kwazakhele and New Brighton areas.
Naidu welcomed the arrest adding that the task team had done in-depth investigation into the gang to warrant the conviction.
The men are expected to serve their time in St Albans Prison.