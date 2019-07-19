Three PE robbers who shot at police 10 years ago get jail time

A decade after three robbers shot at police while attempting to flee, have now been sentenced to service several more decades behind bars.

Mawabo Swekile,31, Xolani Venge,34, and Lunga Mokuma, 37 - who have been in custody since 2009 – were found guilty of house robbery, money laundering, attempted murder on police officials as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

All three are already serving lengthy sentences for robbing a pension paypoint at the Masizakhe Community Hall in Addo in August 2009.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the three were sentenced to between 17 and 23 years in jail in the Uitenhage Regional Court on Thursday.

“Effectively, Swekile and Venge will serve 17 years in prison [each], while Mokuma will serve 23 years in prison,” Naidu said.

All three were given 10 years respectively for house robbery and another two years for money laundering.

Mokuma was handed down another three years for attempted murder of police officials and an additional three years for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

All three were found guilty on another charge for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and sentenced to five years each.

“In November 2009, the Provincial Hijacking Task Team under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi were hot on the heels of the three accused after they were sought for several crimes,” she said.